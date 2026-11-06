🏥 Roswell, NM Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From MA to NP

Roswell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in hospitals, clinics, home health, and travel roles. If you’re in patient care or admin, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience level.

Employer: Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Part-time, PRN (night shift 7p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on bedside care under an RN/LPN—vital signs, daily living support, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Good fit if you’re a CNA or PCT (or in nursing school) and want flexible night hours in an acute care setting.

Employer: Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time, PRN (day shift 7a–7p)

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the night PCT—vitals, bathing, feeding, mobility help, and close teamwork with nurses. Ideal if you prefer day shifts and want to build acute care experience with support from an RN/LPN.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Facility in Roswell, NM

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $1,806 per week (based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week; package includes taxable + tax-free amounts)

General/vascular sonography role with a 13-week contract, day-one medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, and CEU/licensure reimbursement. Great if you’re an experienced Ultrasound Tech wanting travel perks plus steady day hours.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Location: Roswell, NM (skilled nursing & long-term care facilities)

(skilled nursing & long-term care facilities) Type: Full-time (4 days per week)

Salary: $125,000 – $175,000 per year

Provide on-site primary care to seniors in long-term care—exams, chronic disease management, meds, and care plans. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice, life insurance, and a student loan repayment program, ideal for NPs/PAs who love elder care and want a 4-day workweek.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate patient referrals, work closely with branch and sales teams, and apply Medicare/home health rules. Good match if you have 2+ years in healthcare, 1+ year in home health or pediatrics, strong customer service skills, and want solid benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Location: Roswell, NM (Ponderosa Medical Associates clinic)

(Ponderosa Medical Associates clinic) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role with a steady weekday schedule—vitals, rooming patients, basic procedures, plus front-office tasks like scheduling and referrals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and possible student loan support, great if you’re early in your MA career and want growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training and growth. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Roswell healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.