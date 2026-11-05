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Roswell
💰 $3 tacos, $4 tequila & free live music Nov. 6
5 days ago
📅 Tacos, tequila & live music night in Roswell
Kick off your weekend at The Liberty on Friday, November 6, 2026.
Enjoy:
- $3 street tacos – shrimp, chicken, or carne asada
- $4 tequila specials
- FREE live music from Lil Anthony from the Homegrown Boys starting at 6 pm
Location: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM 88201
Grab your friends and make it a fun night out without breaking the bank.
More Info: Calendar • Tacos & Tequila at The Liberty
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