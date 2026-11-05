💰 $3 tacos, $4 tequila & free live music Nov. 6

📅 Tacos, tequila & live music night in Roswell Kick off your weekend at The Liberty on Friday, November 6, 2026. Enjoy: $3 street tacos – shrimp, chicken, or carne asada

– $4 tequila specials

specials FREE live music from Lil Anthony from the Homegrown Boys starting at 6 pm Location: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM 88201 Grab your friends and make it a fun night out without breaking the bank.

More Info: Calendar • Tacos & Tequila at The Liberty