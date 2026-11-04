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Golf
📅 Joe H Madrid: Rise Annual Golf Tournament on Nov. 7, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Annual golf tournament supporting a local cause
The Joe H Madrid: Rise Annual Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.
Spend the day playing golf, enjoying good company, and taking part in some friendly competition, all while supporting a meaningful cause.
You can:
- Register a team (details coming soon)
- Become a sponsor (details coming soon)
- Help spread the word to friends and coworkers
For now, mark your calendars for November 7, 2026 and stay tuned for registration and sponsorship information from the organizers.
More Info: Calendar • Joe H Madrid: Rise Annual Golf Tourname...
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