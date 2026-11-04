📅 Joe H Madrid: Rise Annual Golf Tournament on Nov. 7, 2026

📅 Annual golf tournament supporting a local cause

The Joe H Madrid: Rise Annual Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.

Spend the day playing golf, enjoying good company, and taking part in some friendly competition, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

You can:

Register a team (details coming soon)

Become a sponsor (details coming soon)

Help spread the word to friends and coworkers

For now, mark your calendars for November 7, 2026 and stay tuned for registration and sponsorship information from the organizers.