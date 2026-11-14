Roswell’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare to tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Antech Diagnostics

Antech Diagnostics Location: Roswell, GA (field-based, Northeast Atlanta territory including Alpharetta & Athens )

(field-based, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $93,500 base + monthly & quarterly commission + company vehicle

Veterinary diagnostics sales role focused on animal hospitals and vets. Heavy in-person territory work (up to 85% travel) selling lab services, in-house diagnostics, and imaging, with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Roswell, GA (remote-eligible in approved US locations)

Type: Full-time

Compensation (OTE): $84,992 – $114,275 annually (base + variable)

Lead and coach a team of Account Development Reps for a fast-growing IoT/Connected Operations company. Great fit if you have 3+ years in sales, team leadership experience, and are comfortable with SFDC and outbound prospecting.

Employer: A ONE HOME CARE

Location: Roswell, GA 30075 (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Pay: $36,000 – $40,000 per year + commission-based plans

Hybrid role (office 1–2 days a week) focused on building referral relationships for Medicaid home care and personal care services. You’ll visit hospitals, rehab centers, senior groups, and community organizations, with a flexible schedule and field-based work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.