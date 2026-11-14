Roswell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, labs, and home-care agencies all hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills or a caring personality, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a clinical nursing unit, manage staff, quality, safety, and budgets, and drive performance using data and quality-improvement tools. Great fit if you have strong leadership skills and experience in clinical operations.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Critical care RN role on a Neuro IMCU, working on an interdisciplinary team using evidence-based practice. Ideal for RNs who like fast-paced environments and want to grow in a large, integrated health system.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: PRN / Part-time hours, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Mix of lab registration, order entry, and critical value call-backs, plus customer service and send-out coordination. Good for someone with strong computer skills and healthcare customer service experience.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, some Saturdays

Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, some Saturdays Salary: Not listed (benefits + potential quarterly bonus)

Hands-on phlebotomy in a patient service center or client office, with steady daytime hours and strong benefits. Great if you have 2+ years’ phlebotomy experience and want growth in a large lab company.

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected)

Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected) Pay: From $16.50/hour

Provide daily living support, light housekeeping, meals, and transportation in clients’ homes while following care plans. Good for experienced caregivers who want flexible schedules, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Kids Club ABA

Location: Roswell, GA (Georgia service area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year

Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for children with autism, combining remote work with in-home visits. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong professional development support.

Employer: AQUA Dermatology / Goodman Dermatology

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Surgical medical assistant role supporting dermatology procedures, EMR documentation, consents, and callbacks. Great for certified MAs or CSTs with clinical experience who want growth, benefits, and discounts on services.

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected)

Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected) Pay: From $16.50/hour

One-on-one home care focusing on ADLs, companionship, and support for seniors and people with dementia or disabilities. Offers flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time, Various shifts

Salary: Not listed

Clean, assemble, sterilize, and distribute surgical instruments and equipment, and monitor sterilizers for quality and safety. Good match if you have at least 1 year of sterile processing experience and can get certified within a year.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Blend of front-desk registration and phlebotomy in primary care, including EPIC registration, insurance entry, specimen collection, and customer service. Ideal if you have phlebotomy and computer skills and like patient-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.