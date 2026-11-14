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Roswell
🏥 Roswell, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16.50/hr to $110K
13 days ago
Roswell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, labs, and home-care agencies all hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills or a caring personality, there’s likely a fit for you here.
Nurse Manager
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a clinical nursing unit, manage staff, quality, safety, and budgets, and drive performance using data and quality-improvement tools. Great fit if you have strong leadership skills and experience in clinical operations.
RN – Neuro IMCU (Nights), North Fulton
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Critical care RN role on a Neuro IMCU, working on an interdisciplinary team using evidence-based practice. Ideal for RNs who like fast-paced environments and want to grow in a large, integrated health system.
Lab Access Specialist – PRN (1p–9:30p) – North Fulton
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: PRN / Part-time hours, Evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of lab registration, order entry, and critical value call-backs, plus customer service and send-out coordination. Good for someone with strong computer skills and healthcare customer service experience.
Phlebotomy – Client Office
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, some Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed (benefits + potential quarterly bonus)
Hands-on phlebotomy in a patient service center or client office, with steady daytime hours and strong benefits. Great if you have 2+ years’ phlebotomy experience and want growth in a large lab company.
In Home Caregiver
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: From $16.50/hour
Provide daily living support, light housekeeping, meals, and transportation in clients’ homes while following care plans. Good for experienced caregivers who want flexible schedules, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Kids Club ABA
- Location: Roswell, GA (Georgia service area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year
Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for children with autism, combining remote work with in-home visits. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong professional development support.
Goodman Dermatology – Medical Assistant – Roswell
- Employer: AQUA Dermatology / Goodman Dermatology
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Surgical medical assistant role supporting dermatology procedures, EMR documentation, consents, and callbacks. Great for certified MAs or CSTs with clinical experience who want growth, benefits, and discounts on services.
Private Caregiver
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Part-time or full-time (32–40 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: From $16.50/hour
One-on-one home care focusing on ADLs, companionship, and support for seniors and people with dementia or disabilities. Offers flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, and paid training.
Sterile Processing Tech Non-Cert – North Fulton
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time, Various shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Clean, assemble, sterilize, and distribute surgical instruments and equipment, and monitor sterilizers for quality and safety. Good match if you have at least 1 year of sterile processing experience and can get certified within a year.
Patient Outreach Services Specialist (Phlebotomist) – Primary Care
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Blend of front-desk registration and phlebotomy in primary care, including EPIC registration, insurance entry, specimen collection, and customer service. Ideal if you have phlebotomy and computer skills and like patient-facing work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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