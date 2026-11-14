Roswell’s food scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading teams and keeping guests happy. If you’ve got restaurant experience, these roles can move you into your next level fast.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house team, cook and prep fresh food, and keep the kitchen clean, safe, and stocked. This role is great if you like training others, staying on your feet, and want perks like tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, and benefits.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house leadership role focused on customer experience, food safety, and crew training. You’ll handle guest issues, help with scheduling and cash handling, and grow into higher management with the same strong benefits package.

Employer: Five Guys

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $65,000/year + performance-based bonus

Run the whole restaurant: lead the team, drive results, and keep quality and service high. This role comes with real bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and up to 12 weeks paid Family Bonding Leave for eligible managers.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.