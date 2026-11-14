Roswell is busy right now with leadership roles in manufacturing and HVAC. If you’ve got project or operations experience, these two openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company

Rheem Manufacturing Company Location: Roswell, GA (hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,800 – $163,512

Lead full life-cycle New Product Introduction (NPI) projects for Rheem North America, coordinating global teams and using Stage Gate tools to keep launches on time and on budget. Best fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing project management, strong MS Project/Smartsheet skills, and enjoy cross‑functional leadership.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Roswell, GA (role can sit anywhere in Central/Eastern US time zones)

(role can sit anywhere in Central/Eastern US time zones) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 + bonus

Run operations for complex HVAC equipment projects while leading a team of System Application Engineers and supporting construction sales. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering, 5+ years operations + project management in building construction, and want a mix of technical leadership, coaching, and customer-facing work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up around Roswell.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.