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Tennis
Thursday Women City Finals Season Concludes
7 days ago
The Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) wrapped up its Thursday Women City Finals fall season at Harrison Tennis Center, with play completed after a rain makeup day. City Champions and City Finalists were crowned to close out the season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association -official
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