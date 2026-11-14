Three darling baby boys in Roswell are hoping to grow up in homes of their own. All are with All About Cats Rescue and Adoption and are full of kitten charm.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: All About Cats Rescue and Adoption

Contact: (678) 235-8585

Geronimo is the bold, adventuresome brother. He’s the first one out of the pen, racing up the cat tree and zooming laps around the room. He loves laser lights, teaser toys, and turning anything into a toy. He also enjoys rollicking and frolicking with his brothers, so he’d be thrilled to have a feline playmate in his new home.

👉 Meet Geronimo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: All About Cats Rescue and Adoption

Contact: (678) 235-8585

Tenderfoot is the smallest of the three brothers and a true sweetheart. He has an “automatic purr” the moment you pick him up and snuggle him. He loves playing and cuddling, and is often found napping with his brother Geronimo. Of the trio, he’s the most tender and will likely be a wonderful lap nap companion.

👉 Meet Tenderfoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White (tuxedo)

Black/White (tuxedo) Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: All About Cats Rescue and Adoption

Contact: (678) 235-8585

Lightfoot is a striking tuxedo boy with white feet, white chest, and gorgeous white whiskers. In foster care he’s become even more affectionate. He enjoys nestling against the back of your neck, giving gentle love nibbles, and playing with your hair. Easygoing and adaptable, he’s happy playing or cuddling with his siblings and snuggling with his foster humans.

👉 Meet Lightfoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Roswell, GA and thinking about adding a kitten (or even a pair of brothers!) to your family, please reach out to All About Cats Rescue and Adoption at (678) 235-8585 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.