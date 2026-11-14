Roswell neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like gardening, organizing, or have little ones at home, there’s something here for you.

Item: Assorted garden pots, buckets, and plant stands

Condition: Mixed materials – plastic, clay, and ceramic pots

Location: Martin's Landing, Roswell, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Collection of various hanging and growing pots, plus some clay and ceramic pots. Great if you’re ready to move outdoor plants inside and build a little “indoor greenhouse.” The owner says they’d rather give them away than send them to recycling, so please direct message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fisher-Price shape sorter and caterpillar xylophone toy

Condition: Not stated (grandkids have outgrown them)

Location: Westside Saddle Creek, Roswell, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun, colorful toddler toys looking for a new home. Includes a classic shape sorter for learning shapes and a caterpillar xylophone for music play. Perfect for a playroom, daycare, or to keep at the grandparents’ house.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free rack (could be used for storage or organizing)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Roswell, GA (exact area not specified)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Simple storage rack being given away. Listed as used but in good condition. Could work in a garage, basement, or closet for tools, boxes, or other household items. Check the Facebook listing for photos and to message the owner.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Roswell tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.