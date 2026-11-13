Roswell’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from pet resorts to country clubs and senior living. Here are a few solid roles if you like serving people (and pets) up close.

Employer: PetSuites (NVA Pet Resorts)

PetSuites (NVA Pet Resorts) Location: 951 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076

Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site

Salary: Tips (no base pay listed)

No grooming experience needed – they’ll train you through Paragon Pet Grooming School while you work in a busy pet resort. Good fit if you love animals and want a hands-on job with paid training, health/dental/vision (for full-time), and employee pet care discounts.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Location: Roswell, GA (senior living community)

(senior living community) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to seniors in a community setting, not a hectic restaurant. Perks include flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, 401(k) with match, PTO and holiday pay for full-time, free meals on shift, and nationwide growth opportunities.

Employer: Brookfield Country Club (Invited)

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level line cook role in a private country club kitchen, helping with prep, cooking, and keeping your station clean. Full-time staff at Invited get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), and generous PTO, and this role can build your skills in a professional kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.