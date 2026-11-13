Roswell has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces looking sharp. If you enjoy working on your feet and seeing the results of your effort, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: verito

verito Location: Roswell, GA (in person)

Type: Contract, full-time (40 hrs/week, M–F mornings)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Duration: 3+ month contract

Operate mowers, trimmers, blowers, and heavier equipment like tractors and dump trucks to keep cemetery grounds neat and safe. You’ll need at least 6 months equipment experience and a valid driver’s license with a good record.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (base pay depends on skills, experience, and location)

Help care for golf course and club grounds by mowing, trimming, planting, and keeping outdoor areas clean and attractive. Full-time staff may access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, and you’ll be working mostly outdoors with powered equipment and tractors.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time (flexible scheduling)

Pay: Starting wage not listed

Keep a senior living community clean and comfortable while supporting residents day to day. This role offers flexible schedules, same-day pay options, and access to benefits, PTO (for FT), 401(k) with match, discounts, and free meals during shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.