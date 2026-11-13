Roswell’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for techs who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’ve got experience under the hood or under a sink, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (market-leading pay based on experience + bonuses)

High-performing techs who want state-of-the-art facilities, OEM training, and long-term career growth will like this one. You’ll handle diagnostics and complex repairs in a well-equipped Porsche shop with strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating Ltd.

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $150,000 per year

Great fit for a seasoned residential plumber who enjoys both hands-on work and mentoring others. You’ll run advanced service calls, coach junior techs, and earn performance incentives, with year-round work, company vehicle, paid training, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Classic Collision

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Body techs with 2–3+ years’ collision repair experience will find steady work at a growing shop focused on safety and quality. Expect weekly pay, continuous training, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 6 paid holidays while doing full teardown, structural/body repairs, and test drives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the shop can flex for the right person with solid skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.