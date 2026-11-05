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📣 Roswell, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Roswell’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned leadership. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Manager – Real Estate Office
- Employer: HomeServices of America
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead one or more real estate sales offices, managing agents, office staff, and growth goals. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed Realtor with 6+ years of real estate experience who enjoys coaching agents, driving profitability, and staying active in the local community.
Entry-Level Sales Associate (B2B)
- Employer: First Generation Sales, Inc
- Location: Roswell, GA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900 – $1,500 per week
Business-to-business sales with local companies, with structured training, mentorship, and clear paths to advance. Good fit if you’re driven, coachable, and want to grow into a leadership role without needing prior sales experience.
Media Sales Representative (Associate Publisher)
- Employer: Best Version Media
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Type: Independent contractor, 100% commission
- Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+ (commission-based)
Sell local magazine and digital ad packages to small businesses while building your own book of business. This is a flexible, community-focused outside sales role with uncapped commission and strong training and coaching support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot something that fits your next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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