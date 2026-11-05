📣 Roswell, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Roswell’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned leadership. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HomeServices of America

HomeServices of America Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more real estate sales offices, managing agents, office staff, and growth goals. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed Realtor with 6+ years of real estate experience who enjoys coaching agents, driving profitability, and staying active in the local community.

Employer: First Generation Sales, Inc

First Generation Sales, Inc Location: Roswell, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $900 – $1,500 per week

Business-to-business sales with local companies, with structured training, mentorship, and clear paths to advance. Good fit if you’re driven, coachable, and want to grow into a leadership role without needing prior sales experience.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Independent contractor, 100% commission

Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+ (commission-based)

Sell local magazine and digital ad packages to small businesses while building your own book of business. This is a flexible, community-focused outside sales role with uncapped commission and strong training and coaching support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot something that fits your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.