🏥 Roswell, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Full-Time Roles

Roswell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to flexible in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Roswell, GA (in-home visits)

Salary: $90–$115 per assessment, about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume and state

depending on volume and state Type: PRN / Flexible

Why it’s worth a click: You set your own schedule (days, evenings, weekends) and do 1-hour comprehensive assessments with adult/geriatric patients in their homes or skilled nursing facilities. Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), education support, and a path to full-time NP roles with sign-on bonus.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Why it’s worth a click: Day-shift RN role in a medical IMCU, working on a collaborative critical-care team in Georgia’s most integrated health system. You’ll use evidence-based practice, mentor others, and be part of shared governance; 5+ years direct patient care and active RN license + BLS/ACLS are required.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Roswell, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Why it’s worth a click: Clinic-based ENT role where you handle vitals, rooming, basic lab work, imaging support, and front-desk tasks. Great if you want steady hours, patient contact across all ages, and growth inside a large system; requires CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) and BLS.

Employer: Matias Health Chiropractic

Location: Roswell & Tucker, GA (in-person)

Salary: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Part-time, ~20–30 hrs/week

Why it’s worth a click: Perfect entry role if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and like a friendly, hands-on clinic setting. You’ll greet patients, help with therapy stations, keep rooms clean, and learn on the job with paid training, staff discounts, and a set weekly schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Roswell are growing fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.