🛒 Roswell, GA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Roswell has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from banks to boutiques to travel support. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready for your next step.

Employer: Car Spa

Car Spa Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission opportunities mentioned)

Entry-level, outdoor role where you greet customers, explain wash packages and memberships, and earn commission on sales. Good fit if you’re friendly, like being active on your feet, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts after a year.

Employer: PNC

Location: Roswell, GA (Holcomb Bridge Rd branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role helping customers with transactions, digital tools, and basic financial questions while spotting chances to refer them to other PNC services. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, paid holidays, and vacation) and is great if you like steady, structured customer work.

Employer: Lucy's Gift Boutique / Gretchen's Hallmark

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Retail floor role where you run the register, keep displays stocked and tidy, and help shoppers pick out gifts and cards while hitting sales and rewards goals. Offers flexible schedule, employee discount, and 401(k) with match, ideal if you want part-time hours in a friendly shop setting.

Employer: WorldVia Travel Network

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support independent travel business owners by phone, email, chat, and video, helping them solve issues and learn about tools and services. Requires 2+ years of customer support experience, and comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, birthday/anniversary time off, and travel discounts.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.