🍽️ Roswell GA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Roswell’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $35,000/year

Cut and style hair, shape beards, and keep a clean, friendly station while helping clients feel sharp and confident. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, love talking with people, and want steady in-person work.

Employer: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$17/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Support the kitchen by prepping ingredients, following recipes, and keeping things clean and safe. Great for someone with basic kitchen experience who wants to grow skills in a busy restaurant setting.

Employer: Bizarre Coffee

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $12/hour + tips (about $17–$23/hour total)

Perks: Health, dental, vision (FT), 401(k), tips, paid training, free coffee, employee discounts, flexible schedule

Cook made-to-order breakfast and lunch in a new, fast-paced café with room to grow. Ideal if you have some kitchen experience, like busy mornings, and want strong benefits plus tip income.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.