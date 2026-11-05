🔧 Roswell, GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roswell has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and communities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Apartment community role handling repairs and upkeep (plumbing, painting, electrical, HVAC, pool, and more). Pegasus Residential highlights competitive pay with bonus, full medical benefits paid, 11 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear paths to grow your maintenance career.

Employer: Saint Francis Schools

Location: Roswell, GA

Type: Likely full-time (school hours)

Likely full-time (school hours) Salary: Not listed

Daytime school maintenance job, working 7 AM – 3 PM or 8 AM – 4 PM, indoors and outdoors. Simple, steady schedule with a free lunch during the school year and a mix of general building and grounds tasks.

Employer: St. George Village (senior living community)

(senior living community) Location: Roswell, GA (near downtown, off Holcomb Bridge Rd)

(near downtown, off Holcomb Bridge Rd) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM , rotating weekends

, Monday–Friday , rotating weekends Salary: Competitive pay rate (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role caring for floors and common areas: strip/wax floors, clean carpets and windows, maintain entrances, exits, elevators, trash rooms, and grounds. Strong benefits: employer pays 90% of employee-only medical, dental, vision, 70% of family coverage after 60 days, 401(k) with dollar-for-dollar match up to 3%, and differentials for evening/night shifts.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance roles in Roswell tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.