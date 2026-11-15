Rossville and nearby Nottingham have some solid full-time retail and customer service roles right now, with good benefits and room to grow.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Loomis US

Loomis US Location: Nottingham, MD (vault environment)

(vault environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Handle and verify cash, coin, and checks in a secure vault setting using counting equipment. Good fit if you like detail-focused work, steady hours, and a strong benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Earnings: $65,000–$100,000 annually (unlimited earning potential)

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (performance-based)

Help customers design their spaces through consultative sales and relationship building. Strong choice if you enjoy talking with people, want paid training, and like the idea of high commission potential plus health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career growth.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Become the in-store expert on LG home theater gear—explaining tech in simple terms, training teammates, and helping customers pick the right setup. Comes with employee discounts, benefits, retirement resources, and PTO, plus a tech-focused work environment.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.