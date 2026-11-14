Rossville and nearby Nottingham have a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from gas stations to big box stores. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $26.50/hour to start, $27.50/hour in year 2

Lead a small team, help run the store, and keep customers happy while earning strong hourly pay plus 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, and paid parental leave. Good fit if you have retail or leadership experience and want a stable, long-term role with clear growth.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time (company also hires part-time)

Full-time (company also hires part-time) Pay: Draw vs. commission, typical first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales setting with uncapped earnings. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, birthday off, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Pearle Vision (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.05–$26.85/hour

Front-of-office lead role in an eye care clinic, coaching techs, greeting patients, and handling pre-exam testing and contact lens orders. Good for someone with 1+ year of customer service or retail, strong people skills, and interest in healthcare-style work with potential bonus/commission and a full benefits package.

Employer: Weis Markets

Location: 7927 Bel Air Road, Nottingham, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$22.00/hour

Work at the gas station side of Weis helping customers at the pump, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. No experience required, and you may qualify for medical options, 401(k), paid time off, and store discounts depending on hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.