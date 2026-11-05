🏥 Rossville, MD Healthcare: Multiple Openings in Nottingham Area

Rossville and nearby Nottingham have a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from clinic leadership to direct patient care. If you live in the area, these openings are close to home and offer solid long‑term career paths.

Employer: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.13 – $43.11/hour

Support a busy colon & rectal program with scheduling, staffing, and day‑to‑day clinic operations. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with both patients and staff, and want hands‑on experience in physician practice management with strong benefits.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)

(recruiting for a local group) Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $250,000/year (CompHealth estimate)

Outpatient family medicine role with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and no hospital work. You’ll see about 16–20 patients/day in a solo clinic setting with MA and front office support, in a brand‑new facility, with CompHealth helping with salary negotiation and licensing.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Nottingham, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base + monthly production bonus, no negative accrual)

Lead medical care at a local veterinary hospital while keeping clinical autonomy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid CE days and allowance, maternity leave, and company‑paid professional liability coverage.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.