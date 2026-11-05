🚧 Rossville, GA Hiring Now: Multiple Auto & Mobile Tech Openings

Rossville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you’re good with tools and like solving mechanical problems. Here are a couple of strong options in town.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Rossville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy collision shop doing full vehicle tear-downs, body repair, welding, and test drives to make sure cars are safe and ready for paint. Paid weekly, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO with 6 paid holidays, and ongoing training make this a good fit if you have 2–3 years of collision repair experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rossville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00 per hour, ~40–60 hours/week

Take your skills on the road doing diagnostics, brakes, suspension, transmissions, welding, and general repair on cars, heavy trucks (class 7 & 8), and machinery. This is an in-person, mobile role that’s great if you like working independently and talking directly with customers about their repair needs.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.