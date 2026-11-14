Rossford’s getting busy with new transportation roles, from cutting‑edge drone ops to steady home‑daily truck routes. If you’re looking for solid pay and like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Rossford, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00/hour (USA, OH, Rossford)

Help monitor Amazon’s delivery drones in real time, keeping flights safe and on track. You’ll watch flight data, follow FAA rules, and respond fast to any issues. Requires a FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate, comfort with 12‑hour shifts, and working nights/weekends/holidays.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role (Job ID A10604869). It’s the same position, so just pick the listing that works best for you.

Employer: Not listed (local intermodal carrier)

Not listed (local intermodal carrier) Location: Toledo, OH / New Boston, MI (hiring within 30 miles of ZIP 48164 , includes Rossford area)

(hiring within 30 miles of , includes Rossford area) Type: Full-time, local / intermodal

Pay: Approx. $1,200–$1,500 per week

Home‑daily CDL‑A job with 100% no‑touch freight, day shifts, and a 5‑day work week (Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday). New CDL‑A grads and experienced drivers are welcome; you’ll run about 1,600–2,000 miles weekly with mileage pay, $20 stop pay, and performance bonus opportunities.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.