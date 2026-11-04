🏥 Roslyn, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roslyn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to specialist physician roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: New Dimensions Physical Therapy

New Dimensions Physical Therapy Location: Roslyn, NY

Type: Full-time (per diem / part-time option noted)

Full-time (per diem / part-time option noted) Salary: Not listed

PT-owned pelvic health practice with 1:1, 30–60 minute sessions and strong mentorship from a PT with 28 years’ experience. Great fit if you want to grow in pelvic floor therapy in a calm, specialty setting with flexible hours.

Employer: CHS Physicians Practice

Location: Roslyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front- and back-office role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, handle labs, and help at the front desk. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement) and steady weekday hours in a medical office.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Long Island health system)

(recruiting for a Long Island health system) Location: Roslyn, NY

Type: Full-time, employed

Full-time, employed Salary: $400,000 – $693,384/year (estimate range)

Outpatient-focused urology position with robotics in a large, growing physician network. Offers flexible hours, 1:6 call, leadership opportunities, and CompHealth support for salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.