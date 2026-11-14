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🚌 Roseville, MN transportation jobs with multiple local driver roles
Roseville has a bunch of solid driving jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying local and being home every night.
Here are several transportation openings hiring in Roseville, MN:
Courier/Swing Driver/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.70/hr starting
Covers different delivery routes as needed, so every day looks a little different. Good fit if you know the area, like variety, and want steady full-time hours.
Courier/Swing Driver/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.70/hr starting
Another swing driver role with flexible scheduling based on station needs. Great if you want full-time work and don’t mind your route and hours shifting.
Courier/Swing Driver/DOT-2
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.70/hr starting
Similar swing driver job, covering multiple routes and helping keep packages moving across the whole service area. Good for dependable drivers who like being busy.
Courier/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr base pay
Classic FedEx delivery driver role: pick up and deliver packages, check shipments, and give friendly customer service. Solid choice if you want a straightforward full-time route.
Courier/DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr starting
Another full-time courier opening with schedule to be determined. Good if you’re flexible on hours but want that FedEx pay and benefits.
Courier/DOT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr starting
Full-time courier job with Monday–Friday hours (exact times TBD). Nice if you want a weekday schedule and steady route work.
Courier/DOT (Afternoon/Evening)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr starting
- Schedule: 2:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Part-time driving with a set afternoon/evening shift. Great side job or option if you need your mornings free.
Courier/DOT (Mon–Fri Afternoons)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.52/hr starting
- Schedule: Monday – Friday, 2:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Steady weekday part-time route with slightly higher starting pay. Good if you want predictable hours and weekends off.
Courier/DOT-1 (Mon–Fri Afternoons)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr starting
- Schedule: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Another afternoon/evening part-time slot, perfect if you like a later start but still want to be done by evening.
Courier/DOT-2 (Mon–Fri Afternoons)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.21/hr starting
- Schedule: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Similar part-time route with weekday afternoon hours. Nice option if you want consistent shifts and like being out on the road.
Environmental Services Route CDL Driver
- Employer: Ascentek
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~7:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pay: $28 – $33/hr anticipated range
Local CDL route driver role handling parts washer service and hazardous/non-hazardous waste pickups. Home every night, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, 21 paid days off, 7 holidays), and steady weekday hours.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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