Roseville has a bunch of solid driving jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying local and being home every night.

Here are several transportation openings hiring in Roseville, MN:

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.70/hr starting

Covers different delivery routes as needed, so every day looks a little different. Good fit if you know the area, like variety, and want steady full-time hours.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.70/hr starting

Another swing driver role with flexible scheduling based on station needs. Great if you want full-time work and don’t mind your route and hours shifting.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.70/hr starting

Similar swing driver job, covering multiple routes and helping keep packages moving across the whole service area. Good for dependable drivers who like being busy.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.21/hr base pay

Classic FedEx delivery driver role: pick up and deliver packages, check shipments, and give friendly customer service. Solid choice if you want a straightforward full-time route.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.21/hr starting

Another full-time courier opening with schedule to be determined. Good if you’re flexible on hours but want that FedEx pay and benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.21/hr starting

Full-time courier job with Monday–Friday hours (exact times TBD). Nice if you want a weekday schedule and steady route work.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.21/hr starting

Schedule: 2:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Part-time driving with a set afternoon/evening shift. Great side job or option if you need your mornings free.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.52/hr starting

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 2:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Steady weekday part-time route with slightly higher starting pay. Good if you want predictable hours and weekends off.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.21/hr starting

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Another afternoon/evening part-time slot, perfect if you like a later start but still want to be done by evening.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.21/hr starting

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Similar part-time route with weekday afternoon hours. Nice option if you want consistent shifts and like being out on the road.

Employer: Ascentek

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pay: $28 – $33/hr anticipated range

Local CDL route driver role handling parts washer service and hazardous/non-hazardous waste pickups. Home every night, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, 21 paid days off, 7 holidays), and steady weekday hours.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.