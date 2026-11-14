Roseville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: Roseville, MN (1583 West County Road C)

(1583 West County Road C) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Help run a busy convenience store: hiring, supervising staff, cash-handling, and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and weekly pay, plus flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Rosedale Center, Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + variable compensation (range not listed)

Work in a stylish eyewear shop helping customers pick frames, take measurements, and adjust glasses. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician, love customer service, and want free eyewear, stock purchase plan, EAP, and paid sick leave as a part-timer.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

(part-time options mentioned) Pay: Advance vs. commission; typical first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000

Help shoppers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales setting with uncapped earnings. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts—Spanish skills are a big plus.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.