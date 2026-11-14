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🛒 Roseville, MN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Roseville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Holiday Stationstores
- Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)
- Location: Roseville, MN (1583 West County Road C)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour
Help run a busy convenience store: hiring, supervising staff, cash-handling, and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and weekly pay, plus flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).
Optician – Rosedale Center
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Rosedale Center, Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + variable compensation (range not listed)
Work in a stylish eyewear shop helping customers pick frames, take measurements, and adjust glasses. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician, love customer service, and want free eyewear, stock purchase plan, EAP, and paid sick leave as a part-timer.
Sales Associate – Guest Experience Specialist (Spanish a Plus)
- Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)
- Pay: Advance vs. commission; typical first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000
Help shoppers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales setting with uncapped earnings. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts—Spanish skills are a big plus.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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