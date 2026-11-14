⚠️ Roseville winter parking rules now in effect

Winter weather is here, and Roseville is enforcing its snow parking rules.

No parking on city streets after 2 inches or more of snowfall until the street is plowed curb to curb .

after until the street is plowed . Some limited on-street parking is allowed in four high‑density neighborhoods under the Winter Parking Pilot Project . Check the map and details at cityofroseville.com/3747/Winter-Parking-Pilot-Project .

under the . Check the map and details at . On garbage day, keep trash and recycling carts off the street. Place them on your driveway apron instead.

off the street. Place them on your instead. When shoveling or snowblowing, do not push snow into the street .

. Crews clear roads first, then pedestrian pathways, so pathway plowing may take a bit longer.

You can also sign up for Snow Plow Alerts at CityofRoseville.com to get updates when plows are out.