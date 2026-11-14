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Roseville
⚠️ Roseville winter parking rules after 2 inches of snow
13 days ago
⚠️ Roseville winter parking rules now in effect
Winter weather is here, and Roseville is enforcing its snow parking rules.
- No parking on city streets after 2 inches or more of snowfall until the street is plowed curb to curb.
- Some limited on-street parking is allowed in four high‑density neighborhoods under the Winter Parking Pilot Project. Check the map and details at cityofroseville.com/3747/Winter-Parking-Pilot-Project.
- On garbage day, keep trash and recycling carts off the street. Place them on your driveway apron instead.
- When shoveling or snowblowing, do not push snow into the street.
- Crews clear roads first, then pedestrian pathways, so pathway plowing may take a bit longer.
You can also sign up for Snow Plow Alerts at CityofRoseville.com to get updates when plows are out.
More Info: Be Prepared for Winter Weather: Review Roseville's...
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