Roseville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop roles to senior quality and engineering careers. Here are several strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: McGough

Location: Roseville, MN (with travel to project sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead McGough’s enterprise-wide warranty program and be the go-to expert for complex post-construction quality issues. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years in commercial construction who likes root-cause analysis, cross-functional leadership, and turning warranty lessons into better systems and standards.

Employer: FasTest Inc

Location: Roseville, MN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role doing incoming and in-process inspections for a global manufacturer of leak-testing and fluid transfer tools. Good fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical inspection, know metrology tools and ISO 9001, and want to grow into CAPA, Six Sigma, and cross-functional problem solving.

Employer: Lake Air Products

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed + up to $3,500 retention bonus for qualified hires

Run Amada, Cincinnati, or LVD press brakes to bend and form metal for medical, aerospace, and industrial customers. Great for operators with 2+ years of press brake experience who want steady work, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, gym and tuition reimbursement, plus a clear bonus structure.

Employer: Colder Products Company (CPC)

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year (no bonus)

Mid-level quality engineering role focused on supplier management and injection molding quality for a global fluid-connection leader. Ideal if you have a technical bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in quality, and want to own audits, nonconformance trends, and control plans while enjoying strong benefits, PTO, and career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will consider nearby experience if you show you’re willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.