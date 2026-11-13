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🏭 Roseville, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Roseville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop roles to senior quality and engineering careers. Here are several strong picks hiring locally.
Senior Quality Control Manager – Warranty
Employer: McGough
Location: Roseville, MN (with travel to project sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead McGough’s enterprise-wide warranty program and be the go-to expert for complex post-construction quality issues. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years in commercial construction who likes root-cause analysis, cross-functional leadership, and turning warranty lessons into better systems and standards.
Quality Assurance Technician
Employer: FasTest Inc
Location: Roseville, MN (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on quality role doing incoming and in-process inspections for a global manufacturer of leak-testing and fluid transfer tools. Good fit if you have 2+ years of mechanical inspection, know metrology tools and ISO 9001, and want to grow into CAPA, Six Sigma, and cross-functional problem solving.
Press Brake Operator – $3,500 Retention Bonus Opportunity
Employer: Lake Air Products
Location: Roseville, MN
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Salary: Not listed + up to $3,500 retention bonus for qualified hires
Run Amada, Cincinnati, or LVD press brakes to bend and form metal for medical, aerospace, and industrial customers. Great for operators with 2+ years of press brake experience who want steady work, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, gym and tuition reimbursement, plus a clear bonus structure.
Supplier Quality Engineer II
Employer: Colder Products Company (CPC)
Location: Roseville, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year (no bonus)
Mid-level quality engineering role focused on supplier management and injection molding quality for a global fluid-connection leader. Ideal if you have a technical bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in quality, and want to own audits, nonconformance trends, and control plans while enjoying strong benefits, PTO, and career development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will consider nearby experience if you show you’re willing to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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