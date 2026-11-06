📅 Hmong printmaking exhibit now open at RCL–Roseville

📅 Hmong printmaking exhibit now showing in Roseville

Local Hmong artists are exhibiting their work at Ramsey County Library – Roseville. The show highlights the diversity of printmaking and how different artistic processes can shape cultural stories and interpretation.

Featured artists include:

Glory-Hnubci Xiong , a printmaker who expresses her Hmong culture and faith through printmaking.

, a printmaker who expresses her through printmaking. Pa Na Lor , who creates multimedia prints that combine woodblock printing, embroidery, and textiles .

, who creates that combine . Shoua Yang, whose work uses abstract narratives inspired by Hmong folklore, mythology, cultural practices, and spiritual beliefs, mixed with pop culture elements.

Residents are invited to stop by RCL–Roseville to experience the unique perspectives and stories each artist brings to the medium.