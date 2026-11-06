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Roseville
📅 Hmong printmaking exhibit now open at RCL–Roseville
8 days ago
📅 Hmong printmaking exhibit now showing in Roseville
Local Hmong artists are exhibiting their work at Ramsey County Library – Roseville. The show highlights the diversity of printmaking and how different artistic processes can shape cultural stories and interpretation.
Featured artists include:
- Glory-Hnubci Xiong, a printmaker who expresses her Hmong culture and faith through printmaking.
- Pa Na Lor, who creates multimedia prints that combine woodblock printing, embroidery, and textiles.
- Shoua Yang, whose work uses abstract narratives inspired by Hmong folklore, mythology, cultural practices, and spiritual beliefs, mixed with pop culture elements.
Residents are invited to stop by RCL–Roseville to experience the unique perspectives and stories each artist brings to the medium.
More Info: Hmong Printmaker Collective Exhibits at RCL-Rosevi...
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