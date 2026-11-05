🚚 Roseville, MN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roseville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like planning routes or working hands-on in the warehouse. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$31/hour

Plan and optimize delivery routes for industrial gas cylinders while keeping everything compliant with DOT safety rules. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and can juggle changing schedules in a fast-paced dispatch setting.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year

Lead the distribution operation: truck routing, driver supervision, safety meetings, and cost control. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing/distribution and at least 2 years of leadership in a distribution environment.

Employer: Dover Corporation (CPC – Colder Products Company)

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$21.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role using RF scanners, pallet jacks, and other equipment to pick, pack, receive, and stock product. Great if you like staying active, keeping things organized, and want room to grow your skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.