🚌 Roseville, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roseville has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on auto work to steady delivery routes with strong pay and benefits.

Below are several options worth a look if you like being on the road or working with vehicles.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus) Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $34.38/hr flat-rate + $1,500 sign-on bonus (new hires)

Hands-on role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs while you learn from experienced techs. Good fit if you want to grow your skills with paid ASE certifications, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation and holidays, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.70/hr starting pay

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and handle basic customer service. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, ability to lift 50+ lbs, and to be at least 21; schedule varies based on station needs.

Employer: Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc.

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Average total compensation $80,000 – $100,000/year

Route delivery of foodservice products to local customers with Monday–Friday, home-daily runs starting around 2:00–4:00 AM. Comes with no weekends, PTO after 90 days, 401(k), ESOP, and medical/dental/vision within 31 days; requires a Class A CDL, clean record, DOT medical card, and ability to handle physical work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.