🏥 Roseville, MN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or mental health, there are a couple of solid options to check out this week.

Employer: HealthPartners

HealthPartners Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clinic setting doing radiographic exams while focusing on patient care and safety. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited Radiologic Technology program with A.R.R.T. registration in Minnesota and want a team-based, well-organized environment with strong benefits.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same role, so just apply once.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $21–$24 per hour

Support adults with intensive behavioral and mental health needs in a community setting. This role offers multiple schedules, paid training, and benefits for FT staff, and is ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience in mental health or a related degree plus a valid driver’s license.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.