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💰 Roseville, MN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
Roseville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from corporate FP&A to community banking. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear impact, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Financial Analyst – Corporate FP&A
- Employer: Pace® Analytical Services
- Location: Roseville, MN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$125,000 base + benefits
Own the consolidated financial view for 100+ labs and service centers, building Board-ready reports and partnering directly with senior leaders. Great fit if you love clean data, tight reconciliations, and telling the story behind the numbers with advanced Excel and planning tools.
Credit Analyst – Community Bank (via NOVON Consulting)
- Employer: NOVON Consulting (recruiting for a local community bank)
- Location: Roseville, MN (onsite M–F)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year + up to 10% bonus
Join a long‑standing local bank’s commercial underwriting team, analyzing business loans, collateral, and cash flow to support sound lending decisions. Good match if you have 5+ years of credit analysis, know GAAP and commercial lending, and want to work face‑to‑face with a tight-knit banking team.
Credit Analyst – North Star Bank
- Employer: North Star Bank
- Location: Roseville, MN (1820 Lexington Ave N, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $26.00/hour (base pay commensurate with experience) + up to 10% bonus
Work for a locally owned community bank that’s been around since 1947, doing deep financial analysis on commercial loans and preparing credit presentations for the Loan Committee. Ideal if you bring 5+ years of commercial credit experience, strong Excel skills, and like a self-directed role with clear impact on local businesses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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