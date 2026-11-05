💰 Roseville, MN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Roseville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from corporate FP&A to community banking. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® Analytical Services Location: Roseville, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$125,000 base + benefits

Own the consolidated financial view for 100+ labs and service centers, building Board-ready reports and partnering directly with senior leaders. Great fit if you love clean data, tight reconciliations, and telling the story behind the numbers with advanced Excel and planning tools.

Employer: NOVON Consulting (recruiting for a local community bank)

(recruiting for a local community bank) Location: Roseville, MN (onsite M–F)

(onsite M–F) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year + up to 10% bonus

Join a long‑standing local bank’s commercial underwriting team, analyzing business loans, collateral, and cash flow to support sound lending decisions. Good match if you have 5+ years of credit analysis, know GAAP and commercial lending, and want to work face‑to‑face with a tight-knit banking team.

Employer: North Star Bank

Location: Roseville, MN (1820 Lexington Ave N, in person)

(1820 Lexington Ave N, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $26.00/hour (base pay commensurate with experience) + up to 10% bonus

Work for a locally owned community bank that’s been around since 1947, doing deep financial analysis on commercial loans and preparing credit presentations for the Loan Committee. Ideal if you bring 5+ years of commercial credit experience, strong Excel skills, and like a self-directed role with clear impact on local businesses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.