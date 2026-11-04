🏥 Roseville, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hr base, up to $56/hr with bonuses

Work with life-changing full-arch implant cases in a modern surgical setting. This role comes with strong clinical support, up to $2,000 monthly + $2,000 quarterly bonuses, retention bonuses, full benefits, paid training, and company-provided scrubs.

Employer: Mending Mental Health

Mending Mental Health Location: Hybrid – based in Roseville, MN 55108

Type: Independent contractor (OTHER)

Pay: From $150 per clinical hour (typical take-home $150–$300/hr depending on schedule and payer mix)

Adult outpatient psychiatry with full clinical autonomy and a strong admin team handling billing, prior auths, and pharmacy coordination. You set your schedule and build your own panel while the practice feeds you referrals and manages operations.

Employer: HealthPartners – North Suburban Family Physicians

Location: Roseville, MN (with possible coverage at Lino Lakes and Hugo clinics)

(with possible coverage at and clinics) Type: .625 FTE, benefits-eligible

Bonus: $1,000 hiring bonus

Clinic-based role with a set weekday schedule (no weekends) supporting family medicine patients. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle refills and messages, and help keep exam rooms stocked and compliant.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Roseville, MN

Type: Part-time

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, bonuses, and both in-home and facility shifts. Ideal if you have caregiving experience, a big heart, and want work that directly improves someone’s daily life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open and grow over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.