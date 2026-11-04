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🏥 Roseville, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work, these local roles are worth a look.
Dental Assistant (Implant/Surgical Focus)
- Employer: Nuvia Dental Implant Center
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$40/hr base, up to $56/hr with bonuses
Work with life-changing full-arch implant cases in a modern surgical setting. This role comes with strong clinical support, up to $2,000 monthly + $2,000 quarterly bonuses, retention bonuses, full benefits, paid training, and company-provided scrubs.
Psychiatry Private Practice: PMHNP or MD
- Employer: Mending Mental Health
- Location: Hybrid – based in Roseville, MN 55108
- Type: Independent contractor (OTHER)
- Pay: From $150 per clinical hour (typical take-home $150–$300/hr depending on schedule and payer mix)
Adult outpatient psychiatry with full clinical autonomy and a strong admin team handling billing, prior auths, and pharmacy coordination. You set your schedule and build your own panel while the practice feeds you referrals and manages operations.
LPN / Medical Assistant / EMT (.625 FTE)
- Employer: HealthPartners – North Suburban Family Physicians
- Location: Roseville, MN (with possible coverage at Lino Lakes and Hugo clinics)
- Type: .625 FTE, benefits-eligible
- Bonus: $1,000 hiring bonus
Clinic-based role with a set weekday schedule (no weekends) supporting family medicine patients. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle refills and messages, and help keep exam rooms stocked and compliant.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Roseville, MN
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, bonuses, and both in-home and facility shifts. Ideal if you have caregiving experience, a big heart, and want work that directly improves someone’s daily life.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open and grow over time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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