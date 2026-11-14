Roseville’s roofing scene is busy right now, and one local company is hiring across several roles. If you’ve got roofing skills and want steady weekday hours plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Four Seasons Kanga Roof

Four Seasons Kanga Roof Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $45/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–4 PM, go straight from home to job site

Lead low-slope roofing projects from start to finish, manage a crew, and keep jobs watertight and on spec. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, paid training, and profit sharing.

Employer: Four Seasons Kanga Roof

Four Seasons Kanga Roof Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $40/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–4 PM

Handle roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance at customers’ homes, plus help train newer techs. You’ll use a CRM, keep a clean work truck, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, paid learning, and profit sharing.

Employer: Four Seasons Kanga Roof

Four Seasons Kanga Roof Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $40/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–4 PM

Work with a team to tear off and install commercial roofs, including TPO and EPDM systems and insulation on new builds. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, life insurance, paid training, and profit sharing.

Employer: Four Seasons Kanga Roof

Four Seasons Kanga Roof Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Full-time (talent pool for future roles)

Pay: Not listed

If none of the current roles fit but you want in with this crew, you can apply to be considered for upcoming openings. They highlight health, dental, vision, 15 days PTO, 401(k) match, life insurance, and company truck and phone for certain roles.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.