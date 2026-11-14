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🍽️ Multiple Roseville, MI Food & Restaurant Jobs Hiring Now
Roseville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.
Team Member – Arby’s
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Roseville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and meal discounts, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (where eligible). Great fit if you’re 16+, like working with people, and want room to grow in a big national brand.
Prep Cook – Texas Roadhouse
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Roseville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role prepping “made-from-scratch” food and keeping the kitchen organized and safe. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and, after a year (if eligible), access to medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more.
Sandwich Artist – Subway
- Employer: Subway (franchise location)
- Location: Roseville, MI
- Type: Full-time/Part-time (varies by location)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role making subs, helping guests with orders, and keeping the shop clean. No experience needed; you’ll get training plus access to brand discounts, scholarship options, and possible course credits.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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