Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in vet care or therapy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Part-time / Locum (Relief)

Pay: $130–$150 per hour

Short-term and flexible shifts providing preventive care, diagnosis, and treatment for pets. Great if you want high hourly pay, control over your schedule, and access to strong CE resources and pet wellness perks.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $29,000–$90,000 base per year, plus production

Ongoing part-time vet role with a big focus on preventive care and long-term client relationships. Comes with a full benefits package, student debt support, and flexible scheduling so you can shape your work–life balance.

Employer: The Orchards at Roseville

Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Not stated (likely regular staff role)

Not stated (likely regular staff role) Pay: From $28 per hour, higher with experience

Hands-on PTA role in a resident-focused setting, working closely with a PT to deliver exercises, mobility work, and patient education. Good fit if you’re newly licensed and want strong teamwork, growth potential, and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.