🛒 Roseville, MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Roseville’s retail scene is busy, and big-name stores are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in fresh food areas like Meat, Seafood, Bakery, Deli, Produce, and Grocery. Meijer highlights weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, medical/dental/vision, and paid education assistance, plus clear paths for growth.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the fuel center helping customers, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re comfortable working mostly on your own, can handle a fast-paced setting, and like a mix of customer service and outdoor work.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Roseville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, handle coupons and payments, and keep your lane clean and safe. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people, have basic math skills, and want steady customer interaction every shift.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.