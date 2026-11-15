Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong pay and steady hours. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.35 – $26.00/hour

Lead the paraprofessional team in a busy vet clinic while still doing hands-on tech/assistant work. This role mixes client service, team leadership, and direct pet care, plus a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, paid time off, pet wellness plans, and more).

Employer: Sutter Health

Location: Roseville, CA (Sutter Outpatient Services – Valley)

(Sutter Outpatient Services – Valley) Type: Full-time, Limited Term, Non-exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour varied shifts, no weekends

Monday–Friday, 8-hour varied shifts, Pay: $71.73 – $100.42/hour

OR RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-op care in an outpatient setting, working closely with surgeons and the care team. Great if you have at least 2 years of recent OR experience and want strong pay, full benefits, and weekday hours.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Roseville, CA (Eureka Medical Offices 2)

(Eureka Medical Offices 2) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Requirements: BSN (or related field) and 5+ years in nursing/case management; CA RN license

Manage low- and medium-risk pediatric oncology cases, focusing on care coordination, discharge planning, and helping families navigate services and benefits. Good fit if you like complex care planning, steady weekday hours, and being the hub between patients, families, and the care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.