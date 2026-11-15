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🏥 Roseville, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Lead Roles
Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong pay and steady hours. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Shift Lead – Veterinary Hospital
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.35 – $26.00/hour
Lead the paraprofessional team in a busy vet clinic while still doing hands-on tech/assistant work. This role mixes client service, team leadership, and direct pet care, plus a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, paid time off, pet wellness plans, and more).
Ambulatory Services Nurse II – Operating Room
- Employer: Sutter Health
- Location: Roseville, CA (Sutter Outpatient Services – Valley)
- Type: Full-time, Limited Term, Non-exempt
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour varied shifts, no weekends
- Pay: $71.73 – $100.42/hour
OR RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-op care in an outpatient setting, working closely with surgeons and the care team. Great if you have at least 2 years of recent OR experience and want strong pay, full benefits, and weekday hours.
Nurse Case Manager II – Oncology Pediatrics
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Roseville, CA (Eureka Medical Offices 2)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Requirements: BSN (or related field) and 5+ years in nursing/case management; CA RN license
Manage low- and medium-risk pediatric oncology cases, focusing on care coordination, discharge planning, and helping families navigate services and benefits. Good fit if you like complex care planning, steady weekday hours, and being the hub between patients, families, and the care team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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