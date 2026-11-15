Roseville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours, tips, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Stallionz Pizza

Stallionz Pizza Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’ve worked as a pizza cook, line cook, or prep cook and like a fast pace. You’ll cook pizzas, help with prep, keep things clean, and get an employee discount plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: Poke Town / Sweetea

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Fun spot if you love boba and customer service. You’ll make drinks and desserts, run the register, and keep the shop tidy, with paid training and a flexible schedule (mornings and weekends needed).

Employer: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-service restaurant schedule)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-service restaurant schedule) Pay: $16.90 – $23.54 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Upscale steakhouse where you greet guests, manage the wait list, and handle phones. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits through Bloomin’ Brands (see their site for details).

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.