Roseville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet gear to pool help. Here are a few finds you might want to grab.

Item: Pet (details not listed)

Pet (details not listed) Condition: Not specified — poster says to message for details

Not specified — poster says to message for details Location: Fiddyment Farm, Roseville, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has a pet available but asks you to DM for details. If you’re looking to add a furry (or other) friend to your home, reach out through Nextdoor to learn more about the type of pet, age, and any needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Launs cordless robotic pool cleaner

Launs cordless robotic pool cleaner Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: Diamond Oaks, Roseville, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

An efficient, easy-to-use cordless robotic pool cleaner by Launs. Great if you have a backyard pool and want help keeping it clean without a lot of work. Check the listing for any extra details or photos.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden pet steps with carpeted surface

Condition: New, never used, smoke-free home, clean

Location: Junction West, Roseville, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy wooden pet steps with a carpeted surface to help pets climb onto beds, couches, or other higher spots. Perfect for small, senior, or recovering pets who need a gentler way up and down.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Roseville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.