Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to hospice and mobile senior care. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from entry-level support to advanced practice.

Employer: Sutter Health – Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Health – Sutter Roseville Medical Center Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Per Diem / Casual, Days, 8-hour shifts, every other weekend

Pay: $32.32 – $39.42/hour (no benefits listed)

Blend hands-on patient care with clerical work on a busy Med/Surg Tele unit. Good fit if you have 1 year experience, BLS, and want flexible per diem hours at a major local hospital.

Employer: Sutter Health – Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Health – Sutter Roseville Medical Center Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Per Diem / Casual, Nights, 8-hour shifts, 1 weekend/month

Pay: $32.32 – $39.42/hour (no benefits listed)

Same Med/Surg Tele role and requirements as above, but on night shift with lighter weekend commitment. Great if you prefer nights and want premium hospital experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $3,172 per week (plus potential stipends for those who qualify)

13-week Cath Lab Technologist assignment with 8-hour day shifts and strong weekly pay. Includes day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and travel-related allowances for eligible travelers.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 10:00am–7:00pm

Pay: $25 – $28.50/hour

Coordinate hospice admissions, triage calls, and support families and providers at a key point in care. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and tuition reimbursement; requires 1 year hospice and 2 years admissions experience.

Employer: Brigade Health / Access Healthcare Associates

Location: Roseville, CA (home & senior living visits)

Type: Full-time (schedule flexible; mobile role)

Full-time (schedule flexible; mobile role) Pay: Competitive base salary + productivity (exact amount not listed)

Provide primary care to older adults in their homes and senior communities, with a focus on dementia-informed, relationship-based care. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible schedule, and growth paths; ideal for NPs/PAs with 1–2+ years experience and a passion for geriatrics.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.