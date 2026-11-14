Roseville’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles at big, stable employers. If you like keeping things organized and supporting a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Roseville, CA (in-store role)

(in-store role) Salary: $18.50 – $20.75 per hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

This role keeps the store running smoothly behind the scenes: scheduling staff, helping with hiring paperwork, payroll support, and safety claims. Good fit if you have retail + admin experience, like variety in your day, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Adventist Health

Location: Roseville, CA (corporate HQ campus)

(corporate HQ campus) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, day shift

You’ll manage busy executive calendars, meetings, travel, and high-level correspondence with board members, public officials, and healthcare leaders. Great if you’re an experienced EA who enjoys owning projects, planning events, and working on a modern, wellness-focused corporate campus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.