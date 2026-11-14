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🐱 Playful Roseville Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Roseville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Placer SPCA - Roseville would love to meet you.
Sharky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville
- Phone: (916) 782-7722
Don’t let the name fool you — Sharky is all sweetness and charm. She’s an outgoing, active, fun-loving girl with a big personality and lots of energy. Sharky loves to explore, make new friends, and bring excitement and happiness wherever she goes. She’s looking for a family who will enjoy her playful spirit and shower her with love.
👉 Meet Sharky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Haha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville
- Phone: (916) 782-7722
Haha is a tiny tuxedo kitten with a bright future ahead of her. With her classic black-and-white coat and baby age, she’s ready to grow up in a loving home that can give her plenty of playtime, gentle guidance, and affection.
👉 Meet Haha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hehe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville
- Phone: (916) 782-7722
Hehe is another adorable tuxedo baby looking for a safe, happy place to grow. With her kitten energy and soft coat, she’ll do best with a family ready for all the fun (and naps!) that come with a young cat.
👉 Meet Hehe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Roseville cats has caught your eye, reach out to Placer SPCA - Roseville at (916) 782-7722 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.