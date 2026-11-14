Roseville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Placer SPCA - Roseville would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville

Phone: (916) 782-7722

Don’t let the name fool you — Sharky is all sweetness and charm. She’s an outgoing, active, fun-loving girl with a big personality and lots of energy. Sharky loves to explore, make new friends, and bring excitement and happiness wherever she goes. She’s looking for a family who will enjoy her playful spirit and shower her with love.

👉 Meet Sharky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville

Phone: (916) 782-7722

Haha is a tiny tuxedo kitten with a bright future ahead of her. With her classic black-and-white coat and baby age, she’s ready to grow up in a loving home that can give her plenty of playtime, gentle guidance, and affection.

👉 Meet Haha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Placer SPCA - Roseville

Phone: (916) 782-7722

Hehe is another adorable tuxedo baby looking for a safe, happy place to grow. With her kitten energy and soft coat, she’ll do best with a family ready for all the fun (and naps!) that come with a young cat.

👉 Meet Hehe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Roseville cats has caught your eye, reach out to Placer SPCA - Roseville at (916) 782-7722 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.