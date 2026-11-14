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Roseville
Free Pancake Breakfast at Roseville Fire Station
11 days ago
Roseville firefighters will host a free pancake breakfast on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Roseville Fire Station #1. Families and friends are invited to enjoy breakfast cooked and served by local firefighters; donations are welcome, and all money given will support the Roseville Firefighters’ Honor Guard.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Roseville Firefighters Local 1592
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