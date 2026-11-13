Roseville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from car care to fashion. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Roseville, CA (Eureka Rd store)

(Eureka Rd store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40 – $32.60/hour

You’ll inspect cars, note their condition, take photos, and help keep the lot and inventory organized. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working outdoors, and want steady hours with vacation, sick time, and holiday pay.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Lead by example on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and support the team in hitting sales goals. Great if you enjoy Western style, like coaching others, and want a step up from regular sales associate.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

(EssilorLuxottica) Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Part-time (casual)

Pay: $17.60 – $24.62/hour + possible bonus/commission

Help customers find the right sunglasses in a fashion‑focused store with global brand backing. Nice option if you want flexible, part‑time hours and like style, sales, and a fun mall environment.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the produce department: manage inventory, freshness, displays, and a small team. Good for someone with grocery/warehouse experience who’s ready to lead and likes fast‑paced, hands‑on work.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

(Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $31.25/hour

Front‑of‑house role helping customers in person and by phone, selling services, and handling transactions. Ideal if you have retail sales experience, like cars, and want strong benefits starting day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.