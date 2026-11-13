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🛒 Roseville, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Roles
Roseville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from car care to fashion. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Vehicle Condition Assessor
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Roseville, CA (Eureka Rd store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.40 – $32.60/hour
You’ll inspect cars, note their condition, take photos, and help keep the lot and inventory organized. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working outdoors, and want steady hours with vacation, sick time, and holiday pay.
Key Holder (Full Time)
- Employer: Boot Barn
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour
Lead by example on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and support the team in hitting sales goals. Great if you enjoy Western style, like coaching others, and want a step up from regular sales associate.
Sales Associate (Casual Part-Time)
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Part-time (casual)
- Pay: $17.60 – $24.62/hour + possible bonus/commission
Help customers find the right sunglasses in a fashion‑focused store with global brand backing. Nice option if you want flexible, part‑time hours and like style, sales, and a fun mall environment.
Produce Manager
- Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the produce department: manage inventory, freshness, displays, and a small team. Good for someone with grocery/warehouse experience who’s ready to lead and likes fast‑paced, hands‑on work.
Retail Salesperson – Automotive
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $31.25/hour
Front‑of‑house role helping customers in person and by phone, selling services, and handling transactions. Ideal if you have retail sales experience, like cars, and want strong benefits starting day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.