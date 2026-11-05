🛒 Roseville, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Roseville’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big chains to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly. This role comes with weekly pay, paid time off, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and store discounts, plus clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.50–$23.50/hour

Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, support the team, and keep customers happy. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week for benefits).

Employer: Claire's

Claire's Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: At or above local minimum wage (exact pay not listed)

Fun, fashion-focused role helping customers style looks and performing ear piercings with full training. Enjoy a strong employee discount, growth opportunities, and 401(k) match, with added medical/dental/vision for full-time roles.

Employer: Flip Flop Shops Roseville

Location: Roseville, CA 95678

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Help shoppers find the right footwear, keep the store stocked, and handle returns and questions. Offers a flexible schedule and employee discount, great if you want hours that fit around school or another job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.