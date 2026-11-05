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🛒 Roseville, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Roseville’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big chains to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly. This role comes with weekly pay, paid time off, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and store discounts, plus clear paths for career growth.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.50–$23.50/hour
Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, support the team, and keep customers happy. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week for benefits).
Sales Assistant
- Employer: Claire's
- Location: Roseville, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: At or above local minimum wage (exact pay not listed)
Fun, fashion-focused role helping customers style looks and performing ear piercings with full training. Enjoy a strong employee discount, growth opportunities, and 401(k) match, with added medical/dental/vision for full-time roles.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Flip Flop Shops Roseville
- Location: Roseville, CA 95678
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $17.00/hour
Help shoppers find the right footwear, keep the store stocked, and handle returns and questions. Offers a flexible schedule and employee discount, great if you want hours that fit around school or another job.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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