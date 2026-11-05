🏥 Roseville, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roseville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to addiction treatment to wellness events. Here are several local roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Not listed (small animal clinic)

Not listed (small animal clinic) Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with surgeries, IVs, intubation, dental cleanings, and recovery care for pets. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, employee discounts, flexible scheduling, and career growth in a fun, animal-focused clinic.

Employer: Pinnacle Treatment Centers (Aegis)

Location: Roseville, CA

Type: Listed as part-time (posting describes full-time schedule)

Listed as (posting describes full-time schedule) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work weekday mornings in an outpatient addiction treatment setting, handling meds, triage, and patient documentation. Offers full benefits, 18 days PTO, 401(k) with match, ongoing training, and tuition discounts, plus a clear mission-driven environment.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Roseville, CA (corporate events, in person)

(corporate events, in person) Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Pay: $65.00 – $70.00 per hour

Provide chair massage at corporate events—bring your own chair, supplies, and CAMTC approval. You get same-day pay, paid breaks, flexible schedule, and paid/reimbursed parking for a clean, event-based side gig.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.