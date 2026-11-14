Rosenberg has a nice mix of front-desk and retail roles right now, with options for both part-time and full-time hours. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rosenberg, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (in-person retail)

Other (in-person retail) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Schedule: Nights & weekends preferred; flexible schedule

Must be 21+. This role is all about helping customers pick the right products, running the register, handling cash, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good fit if you have retail or cashier experience and want employee discounts and flexible hours.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rosenberg, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (in-person retail)

Other (in-person retail) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Hours: 20–40 hours per week

Schedule: Nights & weekends preferred; flexible schedule

Also must be 21+. Very similar to the bartender/budtender role, but with more hours available. You’ll guide customers, do product demos, upsell when it makes sense, and handle POS and cash. Comes with employee discount and a flexible schedule.

Employer: OnPlace

Location: Rosenberg, TX 77471 (Information Center, in person)

(Information Center, in person) Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: $19.00/hour

Hours: 14–20 hours per week

Schedule: Monday, Saturday, Sunday required

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching

You’ll be the friendly face of a new community—welcoming guests, sharing info about homes and amenities, helping with events, and keeping records up to date in HubSpot. Great for someone with customer service or hospitality experience who likes talking with people and wants steady weekend hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.