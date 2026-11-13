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🐱 Sweet Rosenberg Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Rosenberg has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Fort Bend County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.
MOPAR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
MOPAR is a tiny orange tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you love playful, curious kittens, he could be a great match for your family.
👉 Meet MOPAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAVEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HAVEN is a young brown tabby girl who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to grow up. She’s a lovely choice if you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles.
👉 Meet HAVEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HEAVENLY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HEAVENLY is a young brown tabby, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very much a youngster. She may be a good fit if you want a cat who’s past the tiniest baby stage but still playful.
👉 Meet HEAVENLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAROLD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HAROLD is a sleek black kitten boy. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and fun as any other color. HAROLD is ready for a family to notice him.
👉 Meet HAROLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HARMONY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HARMONY is a tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, mixed-color coat. If you love unique-looking cats, this little girl might catch your eye.
👉 Meet HARMONY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HASSAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HASSAN is another sweet brown tabby boy. He’s young, growing, and ready to bond with a person or family who will keep him safe and loved.
👉 Meet HASSAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HALO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 342-1512
HALO is a soft gray tabby kitten with a gentle look. She’s small now, but with the right home she’ll grow into a loving companion.
👉 Meet HALO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Fort Bend County Animal Services at (281) 342-1512 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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