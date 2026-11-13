Rosenberg has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Fort Bend County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

MOPAR is a tiny orange tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you love playful, curious kittens, he could be a great match for your family.

👉 Meet MOPAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HAVEN is a young brown tabby girl who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to grow up. She’s a lovely choice if you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet HAVEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HEAVENLY is a young brown tabby, a bit older than a tiny kitten but still very much a youngster. She may be a good fit if you want a cat who’s past the tiniest baby stage but still playful.

👉 Meet HEAVENLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HAROLD is a sleek black kitten boy. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and fun as any other color. HAROLD is ready for a family to notice him.

👉 Meet HAROLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HARMONY is a tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, mixed-color coat. If you love unique-looking cats, this little girl might catch your eye.

👉 Meet HARMONY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HASSAN is another sweet brown tabby boy. He’s young, growing, and ready to bond with a person or family who will keep him safe and loved.

👉 Meet HASSAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

HALO is a soft gray tabby kitten with a gentle look. She’s small now, but with the right home she’ll grow into a loving companion.

👉 Meet HALO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Fort Bend County Animal Services at (281) 342-1512 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.